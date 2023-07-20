Vivek Ramaswamy is rising in the polls. His rivals don’t seem to care.

So why the shoulder-shrugging about Ramaswamy’s rise? It’s pretty simple: His rivals don’t think it’ll last.

“Vivek is like the fajitas that go by you at the restaurant,” one advisor on a rival campaign told Semafor. “They make noise, look exciting, and come on the fun plate. But if you order it, it’s too much, too annoying to assemble, and you wish you just ordered tacos.”

Another advisor on a rival campaign noted that Ramaswamy has “barely raised any money outside of what he donated himself,” and predicted the 37-year-old’s campaign “will fizzle out” — adding he’d ultimately see success in the form of “increased book sales and inflows into his investment products.” Many assume he’s running to raise his profile, especially with Trump’s MAGA base, either for his business ventures, a future run elsewhere, or a cabinet slot in the next Republican administration (which he denied this week). They are also skeptical of his national polling, saying his numbers look less impressive in early states that count.