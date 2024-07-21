Top Republicans call on Biden to resign from office as well

On Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced, after weeks of pressure from his party, that he would be dropping out of the presidential race. For Republicans, that’s not enough: They want him to resign from the presidency, too.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President,” House Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted. “He must resign the office immediately.”

Trump campaign manager’s Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles echoed the call in a statement calling Biden “a national security threat in great cognitive decline.”

“Joe Biden cannot take himself out of a campaign for President because he is too mentally incompetent and still remain in the White House,” the two wrote.

It’s quickly become a widespread call among Republicans, with the argument being that if Biden is incapable of running for re-election, he’s also not fit to continue serving as president.

Steve Daines, chairman of the NRSC, argued that if Biden “is no longer capable of running for re-election, he is no longer capable of serving as President.” Sen. Rick Scott, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Elise Stefanik, Tommy Tuberville, Jim Banks, and others echoed the messaging.

Sen. Joe Manchin, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said on Sunday that he had “all the confidence in the world” in Biden’s ability to remain president during a CBS News interview in which he also called on Biden to drop out of the race. He argued Biden would be able to devote his full focus to the job, rather than have his attention divided by campaigning.