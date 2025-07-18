Senate Republican campaign chief says Trump’s megabill not polling as well as hoped

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott said Friday he’s urging colleagues to tout pieces of the GOP’s new tax-and-spending law, rather than the whole proposal, to help bolster its standing with the public.

The newly enacted megabill includes massive tax cuts and credits as well as extra spending on defense and stricter immigration policies, offsetting the cost of both with cuts to social safety-net programs. Democrats have zeroed in on those cuts, including to Medicaid and food assistance, as they look to reclaim congressional seats in next year’s midterms.

Right now, the polling on what President Donald Trump dubbed the “big, beautiful bill” is “breaking even, which is not where I want to keep it,” Scott told reporters.

“However, the polling that I’ve seen has shown that when you talk about the component parts of the bill, the bill goes up in popularity significantly,” the South Carolinian added, saying he’s encouraging fellow Republicans “to spend their time talking about the big, beautiful bill as an answer for most of the issues and concerns that we have around the country.”

AD

“That’s how we make this bill more popular, because people love the benefits that are in the bill. They have not had the opportunity to understand all those benefits,” he said.

“President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is an encapsulation of the countless campaign promises he was specifically elected to enact,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

“He has kept his promise, and the One Big Beautiful Bill is full of extremely popular policies — tax cuts for working families, no taxes on tips or overtime or Social Security, a secure border, modernized air traffic control, and more.”