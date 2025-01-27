Republicans’ new Senate campaign chair is already courting top recruit

Tim Scott just got to the helm of the Senate Republican campaign arm, and he’s already working on a feat that could make his job a lot easier.

The newly elected chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee met last week with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who’s emerging as the top potential GOP recruit for the midterm elections as the party seeks a challenger to Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. Kemp is listening to Scott: The two met ahead of the inauguration and have been texting.

“We are looking for a way to make our Number One recruit a senator,” Scott told Semafor of Kemp. “He would be the best candidate in Georgia we’ve had for a very long time.”

AD

Kemp is focused on his state’s legislative session and isn’t in a rush to decide on a Senate run, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Until he makes a decision, though, he’s likely to freeze the entire field in Georgia.

If Kemp does say yes — after patching up his relationship with Trump since their falling-out over the 2020 election — it would be an early boost for Scott as he settles into the Senate GOP’s top campaign role.

It was a job many of his colleagues were reluctant to entertain, given that Republicans will have to defend 22 seats next year. In addition to the critical task of recruiting challengers to Democrats like Ossoff and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., Scott must navigate myriad primary threats to his incumbents, while working on deeper Republican structural issues and playing an integral role in selling Trump’s agenda to the public.

AD

“It is a very hard cycle,” Scott told Semafor. “One office I said I never wanted in the Senate was to be the NRSC chairman. ‘There’s no way that I’ll ever do that.’ And I saw everybody walking away from it, and I had peace about stepping forward.”

In fact, Scott is a plum recruit himself for the challenging seat he now occupies. He’s the longest-serving Black senator in US history, a former presidential candidate and the new chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, which is a prime fundraising perch.

The South Carolinian will need every penny of what he raises: Scott estimated the top five Senate races in 2026 could cost $2 billion total.

AD

He’s also resolutely on-message: Seasoned congressional reporters know that he long ago stopped holding forth in the halls with spontaneous interviews. But when he does talk, he’s usually got something to say.