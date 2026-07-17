Nigeria faces a US aid freeze despite improving White House ties

Nigeria could face a complete freeze on US economic and security assistance under a bill approved by the US House of Representatives, despite Abuja’s recent progress in strengthening ties with the Trump administration.

The vote comes days after Frank Garcia, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs made Nigeria the first stop on his debut official trip to Africa. He described the visit as “successful” after meetings with security chiefs and senior government officials in Abuja. The contrasting signals highlight a divide between the White House’s approach, which has sought to deepen security cooperation with Africa’s most populous nation, and Republican members of the House, who want to take an even harder line over anti-Christian violence.

The House voted to require the secretary of State to certify that Nigeria is making progress in tackling anti-Christian violence before any US economic or security assistance can be released, tightening an earlier provision that would have withheld only half the funding. The measure, part of the annual State Department appropriations bill, now heads to the Senate.

Senator Ted Cruz, chairman of the Africa subcommittee, applauded the amendment in a statement to Semafor, arguing Nigerian officials “created an environment that facilitates mass violence against Christians and religious minorities.”