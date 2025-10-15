Nigeria’s foreign minister rejected accusations by US lawmakers that the government is facilitating violent attacks against Christians, arguing that resource-based tensions in some communities have been distorted to suit narratives of religious persecution by interest groups.

The Nigerian government has come under fire from lawmakers in the US and the European Parliament in recent weeks following reports of conflict in which majority-Christian communities in Nigeria’s central region appear to have been attacked. US Senator Ted Cruz accused Nigerian officials of “ignoring and even facilitating the mass murder of Christians by Islamist jihadists,” pledging to hold them accountable through a religious freedom bill he introduced to Congress in September. US Congressmen Riley Moore and Chris Smith have called for Nigeria to be redesignated a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over religious repression, and even comedian Bill Maher has weighed in, falsely alleging a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria.

Yusuf Tuggar, Nigeria’s foreign minister since 2023, said the comments were the latest of several efforts over the years by “certain groups, including opposition groups within Nigeria” to place the nation on the US’ annual CPC list based on false premises of religious persecution. “Lobby groups and even comedians — and they are comedians, we must not forget — are revving up these sentiments,” he said.

In an interview with Semafor, Tuggar said the communal conflicts in Nigeria were linked to pressures on resources, with Nigeria’s population — roughly split between a predominantly Muslim north and mainly Christian south — projected to nearly double in coming decades amid changes to the climate. He also reiterated points made in recent rebuttals by other Nigerian government officials — that the country has no state religion, and is not allowing attacks against Christians.

“We’re going to be 400 million people in the next 25 years, so there will be more contests for farm land and grazing land, mineral resources, and water,” Tuggar told Semafor. Competition for livelihoods in states bordering Nigeria’s two major converging rivers have sometimes produced conflicts between neighboring groups who may be religiously diverse, he said.