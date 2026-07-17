Exclusive / Lindsey Graham left a mark on foreign aid

The sudden death of Lindsey Graham last weekend robbed foreign aid advocates of one of their most effective GOP champions in Washington, according to lawmakers and advocates who worked with the South Carolina Republican.

As chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee overseeing State Department funding, Graham blocked steep foreign aid cuts proposed during the first Trump administration, and after Elon Musk’s DOGE effort gutted USAID last year, Graham worked behind the scenes to restore much of the funding passed in February.

Graham “often didn’t seek or claim credit for that work” and used his relationship with Trump as cover to occasionally broker bipartisan deals, said former Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., in an interview with Semafor.