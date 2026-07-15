Exclusive / Democrats wage a new campaign culture war with the alpha left

The Democratic Party, less than four months from a pivotal midterm election, is navigating a new kind of culture war over exactly what kind of behavior — from candidates and staff — the party should tolerate.

The meltdown of Graham Platner’s Maine Senate bid over sexual assault allegations reopened old divisions between the party establishment and a crop of swaggering young men on the left, many of whom entered politics with Bernie Sanders’ presidential runs. As one prominent Platner defender denounces “Dem HR lady politics,” mainstream Democrats lament that the “Bernie bro” image of 2016 has essentially persisted.

“There are so many instances where a woman candidate or a person of color candidate is asked, time and time again, whether or not they are qualified, and they are given so many tests. And then you have someone [who makes] you feel good because they’re wearing plaid, and so that you should just give them the benefit of the doubt?” asked Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif.

The plaid-clad Platner’s campaign “asked Maine voters to put their morals on a shelf, and that’s unacceptable,” she said.

Now a party that will rely on women’s votes in the midterms is trying to figure out its boundaries in how male candidates talk about, and to, women, after conservative backlash to tightening norms for workplace behavior. Platner, for example, hung onto support from prominent Democrats even after a report of intimidating behavior toward girlfriends.

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The story of Daniel Moraff, the bearded former Sanders staffer who helped recruit Platner, offers a glimpse of the cultural divide. Before Moraff landed in Maine to find a working-class challenger to GOP Sen. Susan Collins, he helped progressive Summer Lee rise to the state legislature in Pennsylvania. By the time Lee ran for Congress in 2022, though, Moraff wasn’t involved.

A widely-circulated report last week alleged that Moraff was blocked from her campaign over alleged “sexual misconduct.” According to a person close to the Lee campaign, however, Moraff got barred — even from campaign events — over concerns he was disrespectful to others, rather than allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct.

A Moraff spokesperson didn’t contest the suggestion that he fell out with other staffers over his style, but denied any allegations of misconduct, adding that Moraff requested an investigation into the claims that wasn’t conducted.

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“The reality is that Daniel had professional disagreements with some members of Summer’s campaign regarding performance, execution, and standards. He was direct about where he believed improvements were needed, and he makes no apology for holding people to a high standard,” the spokesperson said.

Moraff paid real heed to some concerns about sexual misconduct when he first arrived in Maine last year with fiancee Leanne Fan. As Politico reported, Platner was not their first-choice Senate recruit. They focused initially on Chris Williams, a leader of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in Bath, Maine.

They turned away from Williams, according to a person close to the recruiting effort, after learning of a 2023 sexual harassment complaint against him. In a copy of the complaint that Semafor reviewed, on file with the Maine Human Rights Commission, one union member alleged that Williams harassed another member.

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The progressive recruiters questioned whether the harassment complaint was true, this person added, and Williams denied it. Ultimately, Moraff and Fan deemed the issue politically damaging and moved on from Williams to Platner — who was already the subject of a 2024 Facebook post warning women not to get involved with him.

Williams did not comment for this story.