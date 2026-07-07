Sanders ends his silence on Platner’s implosion

As progressives fought on Tuesday to salvage some validation from the wreckage of Graham Platner’s Senate bid, his most important endorser on the left broke a conspicuous silence to try to nudge him out of the race.

Sen. Bernie Sanders backed Platner nearly a year ago and elevated the Maine Democrat as a “working-class” candidate who could transform politics. For 21 hours after an allegation of sexual assault cratered Platner’s campaign, however, Sanders stayed silent.

That quiet was notable given Sanders’ potential ability to persuade Platner to bow out by Monday, which he must do in order for the party to replace him on the November ballot. The senator issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”

Other endorsers had already denounced Platner and called on him to quit, going further than Sanders by urging Maine Democrats to choose another like-minded candidate to face GOP Sen. Susan Collins. That’s a view shared by Platner, who is reluctant to quit the campaign if it meant someone less progressive would replace him.

AD

The prospect of Platner’s allies trying to influence his replacement struck some in the party as audacious in the extreme.

“Bernie Sanders needs to apologize for pushing this predator to Democrats, especially after the serious allegations of abuse towards women,” Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Semafor.

Meanwhile, numerous Maine Democrats were working their political networks, offering their services as backup candidates. Failed 2026 gubernatorial candidate Nirav Shah launched a Senate campaign page on Tuesday, proposing that all hopeful Platner replacements debate and hold “public town halls.”

For some Sanders loyalists, however, any open forum to select a new Senate nominee may be clouded by lingering frustration over two presidential primaries that they believe were stacked against them — not to mention the selection of Kamala Harris in 2024, which ignored pitches for an unprecedented “mini-primary.”

AD

“If we’d had an open convention in 2024, I think whoever wound up being the nominee could have used such a process to their advantage,” wrote Tad Devine, a 2016 Sanders strategist, in a memoir that came out Tuesday, as Sanders dodged the Platner shrapnel.

Its title is effectively the inverse of Fetterman’s view: “How the Democrats Screwed Bernie.”