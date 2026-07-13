Mamdani squares off with ‘The View’

Last week, Semafor reported that some of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s allies were frustrated with The View’s recent political coverage, particularly after right-leaning host Sara Haines’ remarks about New York Democratic congressional nominee and fellow democratic socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier.

“I’m gonna full-blown call her an antisemite. She would proudly call herself that, trust me,” Haines said of Avila Chevalier on a recent episode.

According to two people familiar with the conversations, a representative for Mamdani said he would not appear on The View unless Haines offered an on-air apology for her comments about Chevalier. The team invoked Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension in 2022 over comments regarding the Holocaust, and spoke directly with ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic to convey the request, though it has so far gone unheeded.

A spokesperson for ABC News did not return multiple requests for comment.