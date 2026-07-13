Mamdani squares off with ‘The View’

The News
Last week, Semafor reported that some of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s allies were frustrated with The View’s recent political coverage, particularly after right-leaning host Sara Haines’ remarks about New York Democratic congressional nominee and fellow democratic socialist Darializa Avila Chevalier.
“I’m gonna full-blown call her an antisemite. She would proudly call herself that, trust me,” Haines said of Avila Chevalier on a recent episode.
According to two people familiar with the conversations, a representative for Mamdani said he would not appear on The View unless Haines offered an on-air apology for her comments about Chevalier. The team invoked Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension in 2022 over comments regarding the Holocaust, and spoke directly with ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic to convey the request, though it has so far gone unheeded.
A spokesperson for ABC News did not return multiple requests for comment.
Max’s view
A recent wave of progressive and socialist wins in New York and across the country has increasingly emboldened the left to flex its political muscles, including demanding more from mainstream media outlets.
The left has long viewed traditional media outlets with suspicion. During his two presidential campaigns, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., frequently criticized the “corporate media,” despite largely campaigning through traditional media appearances like broadcast and cable news hits.
Now, a new crop of proudly leftist digital news sites have allowed many lefty and progressive candidates to speak directly with angry Democratic primary voters, who increasingly share Sanders’ suspicion of mainstream media — especially outlets that they suspect have cut deals with President Donald Trump.
“Breaking Points, Zeteo and others gave our campaign exposure early on — that was incredibly important,” Mamdani advisor Andrew Epstein told Semafor last year. “But even more meaningful was the opportunity to have conversations that weren’t premised on the idea that Zohran had a hard ceiling in this race, something journalists and editors from more establishment outlets repeated ad nauseam until the final days of the primary. Being independent and having a systemic critique of corporate media and politics frees you from conventional wisdom that couldn’t comprehend our success.”
“There is a kind of parallel: As they rise, we rise, and vice versa, and it’s all about choice,” Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan told Semafor. “America, the capitalist country, land of choice — there was never really much choice for the lefties.”