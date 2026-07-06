Exclusive / ‘The View’ throttles back political candidate bookings following FCC inquiry

The Federal Communications Commission has already changed the programming of one of television’s last remaining relevant daytime talk shows — before even making any formal demands.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced in February the agency was investigating whether The View violated the “equal time” rule, a 1930s regulation that requires broadcast programs to give equal airtime to opposing candidates if they permit a candidate for public office to appear on public airwaves.

Since then, the ABC talk show hasn’t featured a single political candidate running in a competitive midterm race, according to a Semafor analysis.

A spokesperson declined to provide Semafor with a comment about how the show was reacting to the inquiry but has previously said the show is a “bona fide news program” and therefore isn’t subject to the equal time rule.

AD

A spokesperson for Carr didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Still, the inquiry itself has been enough to force the network to hedge which guests appear on the show, a notable departure from The View’s previous booking decisions.

Since Barbara Walters created the show in 1997, it’s become a must-visit campaign stop for political candidates running for every office. It famously hosted Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris; more recently, Zohran Mamdani and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo came on last year when running for New York City mayor (the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa, did not appear). In 2024, the show welcomed Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz shortly before the November election, as well as top Democrats like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The show continues to wade into politics, hosting elected officials like Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. But neither are currently on the ballot in any upcoming elections. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is up for reelection in the fall, appeared on the show in March, but did not face a primary challenger.

AD

The show has in recent weeks rebuffed some candidates that it invited on the show.

Earlier this year, a representative for Mamdani pitched The View on hosting the mayor and democratic socialist candidates he supported for Congress, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, according to a person familiar with the conversations. The View said it was interested in having the mayor on, but indicated it couldn’t accommodate Avila Chevalier or Valdez, now Democratic congressional nominees, this person said. Among other reasons, the show’s staff noted that it was proceeding cautiously with political candidate bookings while the FCC’s equal time inquiry was progressing.