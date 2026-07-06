Exclusive / ‘The View’ throttles back political candidate bookings following FCC inquiry

The Scoop
The Federal Communications Commission has already changed the programming of one of television’s last remaining relevant daytime talk shows — before even making any formal demands.
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced in February the agency was investigating whether The View violated the “equal time” rule, a 1930s regulation that requires broadcast programs to give equal airtime to opposing candidates if they permit a candidate for public office to appear on public airwaves.
Since then, the ABC talk show hasn’t featured a single political candidate running in a competitive midterm race, according to a Semafor analysis.
A spokesperson declined to provide Semafor with a comment about how the show was reacting to the inquiry but has previously said the show is a “bona fide news program” and therefore isn’t subject to the equal time rule.
A spokesperson for Carr didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Still, the inquiry itself has been enough to force the network to hedge which guests appear on the show, a notable departure from The View’s previous booking decisions.
Since Barbara Walters created the show in 1997, it’s become a must-visit campaign stop for political candidates running for every office. It famously hosted Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris; more recently, Zohran Mamdani and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo came on last year when running for New York City mayor (the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa, did not appear). In 2024, the show welcomed Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz shortly before the November election, as well as top Democrats like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
The show continues to wade into politics, hosting elected officials like Vice President JD Vance and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. But neither are currently on the ballot in any upcoming elections. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is up for reelection in the fall, appeared on the show in March, but did not face a primary challenger.
The show has in recent weeks rebuffed some candidates that it invited on the show.
Earlier this year, a representative for Mamdani pitched The View on hosting the mayor and democratic socialist candidates he supported for Congress, Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, according to a person familiar with the conversations. The View said it was interested in having the mayor on, but indicated it couldn’t accommodate Avila Chevalier or Valdez, now Democratic congressional nominees, this person said. Among other reasons, the show’s staff noted that it was proceeding cautiously with political candidate bookings while the FCC’s equal time inquiry was progressing.
The View From ‘The View’
One network source noted to Semafor that show’s standard for political candidates is high, and while politics is a part of the discussions, the show largely focuses on booking celebrities or national political figures and newsmakers. Booking multiple unelected local political figures would be highly unusual for the program.
Max’s view
Trump’s FCC, led by its aggressive chairman, has been one of the most visible regulators of American communications in a generation.
The simple threat of regulatory action is now enough to impact how media outlets behave. Take San Francisco AM radio station KCBS, which last year reported on the location of immigration and customs enforcement agents in its community, prompting outrage from conservative media and scrutiny from Carr and federal regulators, who accused the station of not operating in the public interest. The station demoted one anchor and began discouraging its reporters from pursuing political stories that could draw attention to the station in favor of human interest stories, The Associated Press reported at the time. Carr’s equal time threats have also influenced which candidates appear on late night talk shows on CBS, NBC, and ABC.
Still, more than halfway into his second year on the job, the limits of Carr’s position have also become apparent.
His threat that ABC could “do this the easy way or the hard way” after Jimmy Kimmel’s comments on Charlie Kirk’s assassination ended up empowering the late night comedian. There was criticism from some Republicans, who said the commissioner had gone too far and was stifling free speech. After briefly keeping Kimmel off the air, the network reversed course, and opted instead to fight the FCC on its equal time inquiry into The View.
As audiences increasingly opt to stream news, entertainment and television, Carr has attempted to expand FCC oversight from traditional public broadcast airwaves into streaming. He’s suggested the agency can regulate YouTube TV and other “MVPDs,” which are functionally similar to cable television, but technologically distinct because they carry content digitally. Legal experts are skeptical that his efforts will succeed.
The View From the FCC’s flank
The FCC’s aggressive pressure on news networks has infuriated the dissenting member of the commission. In a statement to Semafor, Democratic commissioner Anna Gomez said the agency’s “censorship and control campaign” was “not meant to just change rules and overturn precedent, but to alter behavior.”
“I’ve been on the road hearing directly from broadcasters asking me what is OK to say on air and telling me they’re instructing their reporters to be careful to avoid being dragged before the FCC,” Gomez told Semafor. “We cannot allow fear to dictate editorial decisions, particularly when doing so will only invite this administration to keep coming back for more. Disney and others must understand that capitulation does not buy you protection. The only choice is to stand up for the First Amendment and push back against these threats.”
The View From the Left
Regardless of the fate of the FCC’s ruling, it seems unlikely that members of the rising democratic socialist left will appear on ABC anytime soon. In the last several days, some of Mamdani’s allies have been frustrated with the show’s political coverage, particularly after recent remarks by right-leaning host Sara Haines on Avila Chevalier.
“I’m gonna full-blown call her an antisemite. She would proudly call herself that, trust me,” Haines said of Avila Chevalier.
Following the comments, one of Mamdani’s aides privately expressed fury to ABC executives, suggesting her words could impact whether the New York City mayor and other democratic socialist candidates for Congress would appear on the program in the future, according to one person familiar with the conversation.
Notable
- Democrats feel that the equal time rule will make it a steeper climb for their party in the midterms, when many Democratic candidates have traditionally appeared on daytime television. Still, some Republicans believe that Carr’s equal time push could be used against the party in the future on conservative talk radio.
- ABC has taken the unusual step of enlisting its own viewers to pressure the FCC to drop its investigation into The View.