Nika Soon-Shiong’s experience at the Los Angeles Times during the early 2020s hasn’t been that different from that of many progressives in mainstream American newsrooms: She was outspoken about issues that the paper covered, at one point posting on social media criticizing the Times’ coverage of crime; her critique prompted an internal debate; and she eventually stepped back from the paper, as its owner — a billionaire whose businesses depend on federal favor — pulled its opinion coverage slightly to the right.

But Nika Soon-Shiong’s experience was unusual in at least one way: Her dad, Patrick Soon-Shiong, is the Times’ billionaire owner.

The younger Soon-Shiong’s next move offers a glimpse at the generational shifts in American media. She will become the publisher of Drop Site News, a new outlet that has quickly grown a following of nearly 400,000 subscribers since its launch in 2024 with scoops on everything from a Houthi diplomatic signal that helped lead to a ceasefire between the US and the rebels to President Donald Trump’s backchannel attempts to broker peace between Israel and Hamas.

Soon-Shiong, who completed a PhD in economics and international development at Oxford last year, brings “an extraordinary combination of research and media expertise that perfectly aligns with our mission,” Drop Site co-founder Ryan Grim wrote to staff Friday.

“In her new role, Nika will partner with our leadership to expand our impact while preserving our editorial independence. She’ll help us develop new editorial formats, build strategic partnerships with aligned media projects and filmmakers, design innovative audience engagement strategies, and guide our organizational growth.”

In a note to Semafor, Soon-Shiong said she was inspired by the site’s critical coverage of the war in Gaza.

“Drop Site’s small, all-star team proves there’s an audience for investigative journalism that’s transparent, brave, and humane,” she said. “I want nothing more than to grow their impact, because there’s no ceiling. For media institutions that downplayed genocide, ignored apartheid, and fail to cover America’s role in foreign wars — the verdict of history will be merciless.”