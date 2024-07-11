Biden mistakenly introduces Ukraine’s Zelenskyy as ‘President Putin’

President Biden on Thursday mistakenly referred to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin,” the authoritarian Russian leader currently invading the Eastern European nation.

Introducing the Ukrainian leader at the launch of the Ukraine Compact, Biden misspoke, returning to the microphone after realizing his mistake to say: “He’s going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy.” “I’m better,” Zelenskyy said. “You’re a helluva lot better,” Biden replied.

Biden’s counterparts quickly sought to downplay the mistake. “We can all have a slip of the tongue. It’s happened to me, it’ll probably happen to me again tomorrow,” French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference when asked by Semafor about his impressions of the US leader, emphasizing that Biden had been sharp and well-prepared throughout the summit.