Skeptical Congress raises stakes for Biden’s ‘Big Boy’ press conference

President Biden’s attempt to quash a simmering rebellion among Congressional Democrats remains incomplete, raising the stakes for his NATO summit press conference on Thursday even higher than they were already.

“I think voters are legitimate to ask questions and I think the [NATO] press conference and other events like that will be helpful in getting us back to the contrast between Biden and Trump that we need and the country deserves,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, told Semafor.

A number of influential Democrats have come out for Biden since he demanded they cut off talk of a replacement on Monday, but others continue to raise grave concerns about his viability and many more have hesitated to take a clear position on his status either way. Caucus meetings in the House and Senate on Tuesday both ended without any clear consensus on the path forward. “At the end of the day, he is our nominee right now ‘til he’s not our nominee,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal told the Wall Street Journal.

Democrats, it seems, are waiting for something more. And more public opportunities to take questions, starting with Thursday’s press conference, have been a near-universal demand.

“Anything where he can be unscripted…I think it’s great,” Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, told Semafor. He said he’s urged the Biden administration since “some time ago” to do more events away from teleprompters.

California Rep. Pete Aguilar, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, told NBC News that he was taking a “let’s see” approach to Biden’s comeback even as he supported him.

“Let’s see the press conference,” he said. “Let’s see the campaign stops. Let’s see all of this, because all of it is going to be necessary.”