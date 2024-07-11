Embattled Biden fiercely defends candidacy at crucial NATO press conference

US President Joe Biden closed out the NATO summit Thursday evening by vigorously defending his candidacy, insisting he’s the right person to lead the Democrats to victory in November.

“I think I’m the most qualified person to run for president. I beat [Trump] once, I’ll beat him again,” Biden told reporters at a rare solo press conference in Washington, DC. “There’s a long way to go in this campaign, so I’m just going to keep moving, I’ve got more work to do, more work to finish.”

Even if his campaign showed Vice President Kamala Harris polling better against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, Biden vowed he would not reconsider his decision to stay in the race. “No, unless they came back and said there’s no way you can win,” he said.

Occasionally stumbling over his words — calling Harris “Vice President Trump” at one point and not pausing to correct himself — but striking a stubbornly confident tone, Biden lauded the US’ and his own achievements in supporting Ukraine to resist Russia’s war, expanding NATO, and reducing inflation.

He acknowledged concerns about his continued candidacy, saying “I think it’s important that I allay fears, let them see me out there.”

Asked whether his recent slip-ups have done damage to America’s standing on the global stage, a defiant Biden responded: “Did you see any damage to our standing in my leading this conference? Have you seen a more successful conference?” He noted that European allies have not asked him not to run, but have simply said he “has to win.”

The hour-long press conference took on outsize importance as Biden faced growing calls from congressional Democrats and high-profile donors this week to step aside as the party’s nominee; As of Thursday afternoon, more than 10 members had publicly asked him to bow out. The 81-year-old is fighting to save his candidacy in the aftermath of his disastrous debate against Donald Trump, which set off a party-wide crisis.

At least six more Democratic lawmakers prepared to publicly break with the president if the NATO presser went south, Politico reported, while others told Axios they have decided to urge him to exit the race regardless of his performance Thursday. Immediately after the press conference ended, Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes said Biden should step down.

The message was clear: Democrats who had lost in faith in Biden’s campaign were not evaluating his performance event-by-event. They would continue to push for him to exit the race.