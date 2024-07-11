As leadership steps back, the anti-Biden rebellion grows

One of the most striking things about the slow-moving rebellion is how little leadership seems to be involved. Neither the pro-Biden nor anti-Biden efforts seem especially organized, and both Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have carefully avoided prodding their members in either direction, even as they reiterate their support for the Biden status quo when asked.

“We are continuing to have candid, clear-eyed and comprehensive conversations with the House Democratic Caucus throughout the week, and that is the focus of our activity today, tomorrow, and we’ll see where we go from there,” Jeffries told reporters on Wednesday.

Democratic members and staff who talked to Semafor insisted there’s no hidden agenda or secret meetings behind the scenes to try to force a consensus — they really are getting limited guidance, beyond a general encouragement to criticize Republicans when possible. Jeffries is set to take concerns he’s heard from the caucus to the White House this week.

“Leadership has really taken this approach of: we’re here to listen, and we’re here to take back your feedback to the president, but they’re not pushing one way or the other,” Rep. Norma Torres of Caliofrnia told Semafor.

One senior Democratic aide contrasted the approach with Pelosi, who was known for carefully listening to her members, but taking decisive action when it became clear that they were adrift or their majority was threatened. Her interview on “Morning Joe,” which did not appear to be coordinated with other leaders, fit that mold.

“I have faith and a keen respect and appreciate the way he leads,” Rep. Greg Landsman, an Ohio Democrat, said of Jeffries. “It’s different. Everyone has their style and he’s a thoughtful, deliberative, but determined leader.”

Schumer has responded to almost every question about Biden with some variation of “I’m with Joe,” while taking calls from members on his signature flip phone and moderating discussions in caucus meetings. On Wednesday night his office issued a relatively similar statement in response to an Axios report that he was open to a new ticket in conversations with donors. Schumer responded that “I support President Biden and remain committed to ensuring Donald Trump is defeated in November,” which was notably not a denial.

“I don’t think anybody is pushing anybody,” Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, told Semafor. “I haven’t heard of anyone being pushed at all.”

Schumer’s terse responses aren’t without a purpose: The goal is to drive as little news as possible while his caucus, which has so far proven even more resistant to Biden than their counterparts in the House, slowly works out its position.

“I really do admire Senator Schumer’s message discipline here,” said Jim Manley, a former senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. “But anytime you are sticking to three-word answers for days or weeks you got a problem.”

Despite a defiant letter to Congress from Biden on Monday that sought to shut down talk of a new nominee, the Biden campaign doesn’t appear to have a highly visible campaign to whip members in line either. Senior Biden aides who meeting with senators on Thursday to address concerns are coming at the request of Schumer.

The overall picture: A vacuum that the likes of Pelosi, Welch, and even George Clooney have filled, with little sign of retaliation from anyone in power.