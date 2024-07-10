‘Unchecked corruption:’ AOC seeks impeachment of Supreme Court justices

Impeachment unlikely to move in current House

Sources: ABC News , Axios

The impeachment of a Supreme Court justice — which has only been achieved once in the nation’s history — is a political longshot. Congress can remove a federal judge for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” via an impeachment vote by the House of Representatives and a trial and conviction by the Senate. Two thirds of the Senate must find the justice guilty to remove them from office. But for the House to even adopt the articles of impeachment, it would need a simple majority vote of 218. Republicans hold 219 seats and Democrats hold 213, making that milestone unlikely.