Alito won’t recuse himself from election cases, despite Supreme Court’s ‘crisis of legitimacy’

Justice Samuel Alito has declined to recuse himself from forthcoming US Supreme Court cases involving the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite the controversy over two flags flown over his properties.

Both an upside-down American flag that flew outside Alito’s home in January 2021, and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag flown outside his vacation home were symbols used by Trump supporters who falsely claimed widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

In a letter to Congress on Wednesday, Alito said his wife flew the flags and he was not involved in the decision. He added that he was “duty bound” to reject calls from a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers to recuse himself. While the court has guidelines that indicate when a justice should consider recusal, the decision ultimately lies with the justices.