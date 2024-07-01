US Supreme Court ruling dramatically expands presidential powers

It’s unclear exactly how much the ruling will delay Trump’s DC trial, but it almost certainly pushes its start date beyond the November presidential election. If Trump wins the election, he could have the charges dropped or pardon himself.

The case now returns to the courtroom of Federal District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, where she’ll have the task of parsing what counts as an official act and what doesn’t. The test will come down to what acts are part of presidents’ “core constitutional powers,” but the Court has taken some of the central accusations of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump — including that he weaponized the Department of Justice — off the table.

Chutkan will have to weigh in on other questions, like what kind of immunity Trump might have for pressuring Vice President Mike Pence in 2020 to use his role in the election certification process to overturn its results.

The justices found that different kinds of official acts enjoy different levels of immunity, another distinction Chutkan will have to apply, and that official actions can’t be used as evidence for the prosecution of unprotected, unofficial actions. That makes Smith’s case much more difficult to prove.

The bottom line: “The majority opinion leaves so much conduct by presidents beyond the reach of accountability and beyond the reach of criminal law,” Northeastern University School of Law professor Dan Urman told Semafor.