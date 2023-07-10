What to know: Prigozhin met with Putin after mutiny, Kremlin says

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Putin met with Prigozhin and unit commanders from Wagner on June 29th. The commanders told Putin they were loyal to the Kremlin, Peskov said.

Prigozhin was said to have returned to Russia from Belarus last week, where he was temporarily exiled following a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Questions have continued to mount on what Russian top-brass knew about Prigozhin’s plot against Putin in the lead up to the short-lived insurrection.