What to know: Prigozhin is back in Russia, Lukashenko says

The exiled Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a short-lived rebellion against Moscow, is back in Russia, according to the leader of Belarus.

Prigozhin was accused of treason after marching towards the Kremlin last month, but he was allowed to leave for Belarus following a deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

His exact whereabouts remain unclear. Here’s a collation of insights into what we know so far.