Expert Views: Prigozhin may have colluded with other Russian officials before failed coup

Prigozhin is now exiled in Belarus following a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. On Wednesday, Lukashenko said that Putin had wanted to “wipe out” the Wagner insurgents before he talked the Russian president down.

The Belarusian leader said he warned Putin that an attack on Prigozhin could embolden sympathetic fighters and lead to a revolt from Wagner mercenaries.