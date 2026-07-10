Debatable: AI’s impact on the economy

Artificial intelligence is already making its mark on the US economy as workers put new tools to use and planned initial public offerings power the stock market.

One of the central questions vexing lawmakers, meanwhile, is what the technology’s eventual impact on the US jobs market will look like.

Nearly one in five US employees believe it’s somewhat or very likely that the job they currently hold will be eliminated by AI or new technology within the next five years, according to Gallup polling taken in February.

Evidence suggests younger Americans will bear the brunt. A Stanford analysis found that the number of early-career jobs has declined by 4.8% year over year in AI-exposed fields. And those who’ve newly graduated from college are already struggling to land jobs, Semafor’s Rachyl Jones reported earlier this year.

But the data has hardly been consistent. A recent study from Ramp found that companies using AI actually grew their workforce by 10.2% in the two years after adoption, and that entry-level employment grew by an even larger amount.