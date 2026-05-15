The Class of 2026 is cooked

AI doom has spread from TikTok and Reddit to commencement stages. One executive even got booed by students at the University of Central Florida earlier this week after she tried to tell a crop of arts and humanities graduates that AI was the “next Industrial Revolution.”

“We know that AI exists,” one student told the local TV station. “We’re just having a hard time acknowledging that it’s taking away job opportunities.”

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Nvidia cofounder Chris Malachowsky attempted to use his graduation address at the University of Florida to ease some fears: Forget the “noise,” he said. “As graduates, you are not entering this next era as bystanders.”

Some graduates figure that while they search for traditional jobs, they might be able to vibe code their way into startup funding. Theodore Skondras, 23, a master’s student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, applied to accelerator Y Combinator with a coding project aimed at making payments between AI agents more trustworthy. “Things change” and you’ve got to adapt, he said.

Hireraddi, who is getting her master’s degree in business analytics, said she recently started paying $100 a month for Claude to spin up AI projects that look just good enough to show to recruiters. One predicts whether an online shopper is looking to make a purchase or just browsing. “It takes a lot of time to actually find investors and then sell it to people and all of that. So rather, I put it on my LinkedIn so that it reaches people, and recruiters see the reach,” she said.

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She’s also using Claude to beat the hiring bots. To tailor each application to the advertised job, she drops her resume and the role’s description into Claude, which spits out a new document that includes the right keywords for the role. So far, though, Hireraddi’s only turned up two unpaid offers, one of which said they’d pay her “at some point in the future when they have enough money.”

“They told me the ‘budget was tight,’” she said.