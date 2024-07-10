As Biden falters, Trump steps up attacks against Harris

DORAL, FL — Former President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris during his rally in Florida on Tuesday night amid continued questions over the future of President Joe Biden’s candidacy.

Speaking to a crowd sprawled along a hole on his golf course, the former president nicknamed Harris “Laughin’ Kamala,” attacking her over her handling of the border. Trump also said that Biden chose her as an “insurance policy” — that if he’d “picked someone even half-way competent,” the party would have pushed him out “years ago.”

“I don’t think Kamala Harris’ California socialism is going to go down well with the people of Doral, the people of Miami, or the people of Florida,” Trump said to cheers. “I think she’s worse than Joe, if you wanna know. She was in on it.”

Trump’s comments coincide with a slow-rolling increase of attacks from his campaign on the vice president: In a July 4 post on Truth Social, the former president described her as his “potentially new Democratic Challenger” and brought up her past relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. One day earlier, Trump’s campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles mentioned her in a statement about the drama within the Democratic party, saying that “Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris” was among those who “lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state.”