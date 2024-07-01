Biden is staying — or so the Trump campaign says

Donald Trump’s campaign team and key supporters were sitting at long tables inside a gymnasium on Georgia Tech’s campus, watching on a large monitor on one wall when Joe Biden began speaking, sounding frail and unwell.

And even in that Trump war room, there was an “audible gasp,” a person present said.

As the evening wore on, people in the room began to joke that maybe Democrats would replace Biden on the ticket — a popular notion on the right, espoused most prominently by Vivek Ramaswamy, that had long been dismissed inside the campaign as a conspiracy theory. As Trump confidants watched Biden struggle in Atlanta, though, it remained an idea that “nobody actually took seriously,” a second person said.

AD

But then the headlines began rolling out, and the mood in the room seemed to shift slightly. During the last commercial break, both people said, some of Trump’s campaign team members went up to the front of the room to reiterate talking points for the surrogates ahead of descending on the spin room.

One of the key points, these people told Semafor, was that it is too late for Democrats to replace Biden. Democrats had picked him as their nominee — and the Trump campaign went out fighting to keep it that way.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum told reporters on the spin room floor that Democrats would have “their challenges on trying to swap out.” RNC committeeman David Bossie said it was too late to replace the president. Trump advisor Jason Miller spent the weekend making the same argument: That “Joe Biden’s definitely going to be the Democratic nominee,” as he told Fox News’ MediaBuzz on Sunday.

AD

One Trump aide pointed out that, in addition to Biden being the incumbent, even if something happened to him, the next person in line would be Vice President Kamala Harris, someone who they’re already also running against. “How could they skip past the VP, who is also the first Black and first female VP?” the person said.

A second Trump aide maintained that, despite the campaign’s stance that they’ll definitely face Biden come November, the team is “prepared for all eventualities.” What that means specifically, however, is unclear. (In a statement, Trump campaign spokeswoman Danielle Alverez told Semafor that the campaign “is prepared for victory” because Trump is the nominee, and offers “a stark contrast” to Biden.)

What is clear? Team Trump — even as they relish in the ongoing five-alarm fire surrounding Biden, and even as calls from Democrats for Biden to step aside reach a fever pitch — still don’t seem to be embracing the theory.