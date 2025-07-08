Replit, the AI-powered software creation platform, has formed a strategic partnership with Microsoft, offering businesses a new product to dabble in the “vibe coding” craze that has upended the tech industry.

The deal gives Replit, a startup founded in 2016, a new conduit to Microsoft’s vast customer base, while the software giant can enable enterprise customers to build and deploy applications using natural language.

Microsoft pioneered AI-powered coding with its GitHub Copilot, which started out as a simple autocomplete feature. Replit and other startups are taking AI coding to its logical destination: The ability to create entire apps from simple written descriptions.

Replit users can create a web application in minutes by describing what they want to build. Amjad Masad, the company’s CEO, said some companies are using Replit to create simple, customized software at a fraction of what it would cost to build in-house or pay for via SaaS subscriptions.