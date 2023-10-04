The rise of the novice coder: Can AI turn every employee into a developer?

Leo Sguera was a building maintenance supervisor at Vanderbilt University less than two years ago. With the help of AI, the 36-year-old father of two has now built more than 20 software programs for the school that handle everything from faculty onboarding to tracking financial transactions.

He used Microsoft’s Power Platform, aimed at enabling non-coders to build software apps. Without the help of the AI-charged program, “I wouldn’t have been able to make the transition,” said Sguera, who made the career change after reaching out to the dean of the department he was in charge of cleaning.

More than two decades after former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer exclaimed the key to the company’s success was “developers, developers, developers, developers,” the software giant now wants to use AI to turn everybody into coders.

On Tuesday, the company kicked off its second conference for “Power Platform,” which, after being widely known in enterprise software circles, offers citizen developers a way to create mobile apps.

“I learned coding with a book and a magazine. And then I had to find a computer club to answer questions I had,” said Thomas Dohmke, CEO of Github, the coding repository bought by Microsoft that allows software developers to create code with natural language. “Now we have a Copilot on our side that doesn’t judge us, that helps us to explore our thoughts, that helps us to create.”

Charles Lamanna, who runs business applications for Microsoft, said some of the biggest users of Power Apps are in corporate finance or human resources departments. He said Toyota has become a major Power Apps customer because it’s instructed its employees to use the service to make improvements for logistics and other areas.

Elsewhere, an employee at Australian telecom provider Telstra used the service to build an app that replaced more than 100 apps. Lamanna said Power Apps are filling in the gaps not met by the companies making business software. “Digital demand is basically unquenchable,” he said. “The more SaaS services you have, the more you have gaps between them.”