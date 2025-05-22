AI coding startup Replit CEO says companies soon won’t need software developers

Amjad Masad, CEO of AI coding startup Replit, said many companies may be mere months away from being able to develop and operate software without an engineering team.

Speaking at a Semafor Tech event in San Francisco on Wednesday, Masad said startups at Y Combinator are vibe coding their products with tools like Replit. Founders told him that while they thought they would need a chief technology officer, they turned to Replit first to see how much of their product they could code without a software developer. They said, “We’re on month three and haven’t had to hire anyone,” Masad recounted. “We think of Replit as our CTO.”

“I don’t think we’re there yet, where they can run the entire company without hiring engineers, but that might be a year, 18 months away,” Masad said.

The rapid development of AI-powered coding aides have spurred questions about the future of what had been one of Silicon Valley’s most in-demand jobs. Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan said earlier this year that 25% of startups in its winter class generated nearly all of their code with AI tools. At Microsoft’s conference for software developers this week, coders told Semafor they are concerned that tools automating software work could replace a significant number of junior engineers.





