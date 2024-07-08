NATO summit to focus on Ukraine despite shadow of Biden’s faltering reelection campaign

China will be criticized for its support of Russia

The alliance is also expected to offer an assertive criticism of China in its final communique, focusing in particular on Beijing’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, the European officials said. “There will be strong language on China,” one of the officials said, adding that it was a key priority for the Biden administration. While NATO officials have stressed that the alliance has a role to play in the Indo-Pacific, there are strong disagreements within NATO about its role in Asia. “We don’t see any added value for NATO being involved as a security actor in the Indo-Pacific,” the official said, noting that even the US was worried that an increased NATO presence might antagonize China.