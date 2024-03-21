NATO may take over some US responsibilities for Ukraine aid

NATO may soon take on more responsibility in providing aid to Ukraine, as fears grow over the implications for the military alliance if ex-President Donald Trump were to return to the White House.

The organization’s headquarters is leading talks aimed at taking some of the coordination of Western military aid to Ukraine from the Pentagon and transferring it to NATO, three Western officials with knowledge of the discussions told Semafor, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to release details of the talks. NATO is aiming to conclude the discussions by July, when the bloc holds its annual summit which will be in Washington, D.C. this year, the officials said. It is unclear when — if at all — the tasks would be shifted across the Atlantic.

The negotiations are partly driven by fears of Trump’s return to office. European officials vividly recall Trump’s prior term, during which he repeatedly questioned NATO’s value. Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Trump has said were he in office, he would end the conflict within 24 hours without offering details, but analysts have suggested he would be more amenable to concessions of Ukrainian territory than U.S. President Joe Biden. (After a recent meeting with Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said the former president “will not give a penny” to Kyiv if elected.)

A spokesperson for NATO did not respond to a request for comment, while the Department of Defense referred Semafor to remarks from U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Asked by reporters on Tuesday whether the Ukraine-related tasks would be transferred to NATO, Austin replied: “We’re focused on making sure that we can get Ukraine the security assistance that it needs to be successful today and in the near and mid-term.”