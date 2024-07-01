NATO to speed up procurement of key weapons at Washington summit

NATO allies are expected to commit to speeding up the procurement of key weapons at a summit in Washington DC next week, as the alliance seeks to address critical gaps in its military readiness in the face of Russian aggression, three European officials told Semafor.

A five-year plan put forward by NATO’s three Baltic states would see the alliance redouble efforts to acquire long range missiles and other weapons systems that have proven crucial on the battlefield in Ukraine and could be used in the event of a large-scale conflict.

As Russia has rebuilt its military much faster than expected, “our proposal is to focus in the next five years on air defense, long range fires, and ammunition,” Tuuli Duneton, Undersecretary for Defense Policy at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, told Semafor.

The plan has won the support of key member states, with a US State Department official telling Semafor that Washington “supports the intent of the proposal and is working with allies on how to incorporate it in summit deliverables.”

The proposal is drawn from the Allied Capability Delivery Commitment, put forward by the Baltic states to reduce key equipment gaps in NATO’s regional defense plans.

A Latvian spokesperson told Semafor that the proposal’s ideas will be “embedded” in the Defense Industrial Pledge that allies are expected to sign at the summit.