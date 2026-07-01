View / The danger of South Africa’s fragile anti-migrant protests

South Africa’s political class will spend the week congratulating itself for a peaceful protest: The country’s major cities saw anti-migrant demonstrations that were largely devoid of violence. The government shifted millions of dollars into the police budget, deployed tactical units, and put soldiers on standby.

But the fact that the protests were peaceful is the wrong framing — and the government’s response has done nothing to address underlying problems.

Ultimately, the country’s economic hubs — Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg — were partially shut down because a civic movement, and not the state, dictated the tempo. That is a warning shot: Africa’s biggest economy is buckling under an unemployment rate topping 30%, accelerating food inflation, and an informal retail sector where millions compete for survival. This week’s peaceful marches simply demonstrated that the squeeze is still there and still potent.

Unrest in 2021 — when tens of thousands ran amok, looting and torching shopping malls and trucks — showed that failure to deliver basic services, corruption-driven state paralysis, and criminal opportunism can combine to produce the most expensive civil disorder in post-apartheid South Africa. This week’s shutdown was the peaceful sequel. Same vulnerability, different tactics.

The absence of violence this week was not evidence of stability. It was evidence of how easily South Africa’s economic core can be bent — and how little authority the state can project when confronted with organized pressure. A government that cannot deliver jobs, services, or clean governance will continue to face mobilization from citizens who feel abandoned, and opportunists who see weakness as an opening.

South Africa avoided another 2021. But it also confirmed why 2021 happened. Policymakers should treat it as a reminder that the country’s foundations are still cracking — and if the drift continues, the next rupture will be something darker.

