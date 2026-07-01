South African anti-migrant protesters vow weekly demos

South Africa’s anti-migrant protest leaders vowed a rolling campaign targeting the country’s commercial hubs after tense nationwide protests ended with activists giving the government six months to enforce mass deportations and workplace quotas.

Demonstrations on Tuesday, to mark a deadline set by vigilante groups for undocumented migrants to leave the country, followed months of xenophobic violence in the world’s most unequal society, where one in three is unemployed and municipal services are failing.

“Every Thursday, for the next six months, we are marching until they are gone,” said Jacinata Ngobese-Zuma, leader of civic group March on March, whose grassroots advocacy frequently spills into vigilante-style violence.

The ultimatum puts South Africa on a knife-edge and heaps pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make good on his promises last month to cut off undocumented migrants from Africa’s biggest economy through deportations, workplace inspections, and new penalties for employers who hire undocumented workers.