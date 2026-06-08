Ramaphosa vows migrant crackdown amid rising xenophobia

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced plans to crack down on undocumented migrants in an attempt to appease public anger after weeks of xenophobic violence. Yet his remarks came just days after he sent envoys across Africa to patch up strained diplomatic ties over the attacks on foreigners, pointing to his tricky balancing act between domestic politics and foreign relations.

In a televised speech, Ramaphosa said Pretoria was finalizing plans to limit foreign workers and expand labour inspections. He also pledged prosecutions for corrupt officials who enabled illegal hiring. South Africa — ranked by the World Bank as the most unequal society with unemployment stuck at 33% — has been hit by xenophobic violence, including deadly attacks on Mozambicans. The unrest has prompted evacuations by the governments of Ghana, Nigeria and Malawi. Such flare-ups are recurrent in South Africa, erupting in waves since 2008, and researchers warn that political parties and self-appointed community leaders are weaponizing anti-immigrant sentiment to capture votes ahead of November local elections. Ramaphosa accused these groups of exploiting migration anxieties to sow division through lawlessness and violence.