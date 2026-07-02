Israel emerges as new Democratic litmus test

Democrats are waking up to a new reality: Impeaching President Donald Trump just doesn’t land the way it used to.

After two prominent backers of Trump’s impeachments lost their primaries to candidates with few major policy differences, Israel is eclipsing the desire to hold the Republican president accountable as a motivating factor for many Democratic base voters.

Both Reps. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., played major roles in leading the case against Trump, with DeGette as a manager of his post-Jan. 6 insurrection impeachment and Goldman as a lead counsel during the probe leading up to Trump’s first impeachment over withholding aid to Ukraine.

But with Trump returning to office and previous Democratic attempts to rein in his power through impeachment falling flat, the kind of Trump accountability messages pushed by the incumbents didn’t stick among constituents. Instead, candidates’ positions on Israel and Gaza, like pledging to cosponsor legislation cutting off some weapons to Israel, are emerging as more of a credibility test, progressives said. Eight of the primary winners who condemned the Gaza conflict were backed by American Priorities, a new pro-Palestinian super PAC supporting candidates who have been critical of Israel’s military actions.

“Voters this year are punishing candidates who, when asked about the issue, are effectively telling them what they saw with their own two eyes isn’t real,” said Greg Krieg, a spokesman for the PAC. “That’s the dynamic the pro-Israel groups haven’t caught up to. This has become a credibility test more than anything else, because if a candidate gets squirrelly about Israel and Palestine, voters figure they can’t be trusted on anything else, either.”

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Some Democrats are taking the victories by Melat Kiros, Brad Lander, and Darializa Avila Chevalier as a collective sign that voters want them to change, especially with simmering tensions in the party over former President Joe Biden’s handling of the Middle East conflict. Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill. — one of the leads of the “Block the Bombs” bill that was part of a viral moment in the Colorado primary when DeGette was confronted by an activist who wanted her to sign on to it — said her fellow Democrats need to be better attuned to voters’ calls right now.

Many activists see Democrats who did not work harder to block sending weapons to Israel in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks as culpable for the ensuing conflict.

“People appreciate those that have held … presidents, fascists, or ICE accountable in the past, but what they care most about is: What the hell are you doing right now to alleviate the fear, the pressures, and the struggles that I’m living in right now,” Ramirez said.