Democrats are all but done with Trump impeachment talk

During Trump’s first term, there was a multi-million dollar “Need to Impeach” campaign, organized by mega-donor Tom Steyer, that built a list Steyer would end up using for a failed presidential bid. Trump’s second term has sparked a grassroots “Citizens’ Impeachment,” run by a former Hill staffer with a Google spreadsheet, and a “Mayday Movement” that will begin protesting on the Mall this weekend for “however long it takes” to remove Trump.

Elected Democrats accept the premise that Trump deserves impeachment. They have also learned that impeachment does not remove presidents whose own party will stick with him.

“He’s been impeached twice, but we don’t have any confidence that House and Senate Republicans would do their jobs” and remove Trump, House Democratic Conference Chair Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., told Semafor. “And so, this is not an exercise that we’re willing to undertake.”

The Mayday Movement’s plan is for rolling protests with different daily themes, like “Gender Equality & Queer Liberty” (on Monday) and “Borders, Belonging & Racial Justice” (on Wednesday). Its efforts are smaller than those during the first Trump term, when Democrats were more hopeful that even Republicans would want him gone.

Steyer, who shut down Need to Impeach five years ago, did not respond to a question sent to a spokesman.

Cultural pro-impeachment signifiers have faded, too. Authors who published impeachment books in the first term have moved on from the topic; the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild, which produced Trump-branded “Impeach-Mints,” stopped making them after 2020. (Stefan Shaw, the company’s president, told Semafor that it may bring “some version” of the mints back, but was currently working on “First Amend-mints” and “International Embarass-mints.“)

The lesson taken by Democrats and liberals was that impeachment, as practiced, simply did not stop Trump.

“We all know that Donald Trump has broken the law, constantly,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar, D-Texas, told reporters on Tuesday. Elected in 2022, Casar did not vote on either Trump impeachment.

“”What we are committed to doing is hitting him where it hurts … instead of going and saying: ‘Okay, Jim Jordan, why don’t you determine the witnesses and the evidence?’” Casar added.

That attitude has left impeachment, for now, in the hands of safe-seat Democrats who do not mind if the rest of their party won’t join. Texas Rep. Al Green’s impeachment articles during Trump’s first term were not adopted by Democrats, but the party later impeached the president for strong-arming Ukraine to release dirt on Joe Biden and for working to overturn his 2020 loss.

Green has said he’ll bring new articles, anyway, focused on Trump’s plan to take over Gaza. Thanedar said he had already heard from Democrats who want to support his impeachment effort, and he dismissed the criticism that it was pointless.

“If you don’t ask, you will never get it,” Thanedar told Semafor.