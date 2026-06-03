Exclusive / Vulnerable members spend big on official comms

Franking, or the official communications sent out by Capitol Hill offices, is becoming a flashpoint in contested House elections.

Of the 10 biggest spenders on mail and official communications during the last quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, nine of them face competitive primary or general elections, or are running for higher office, according to House disclosures.

One of them, Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., spent about $380,000 on official communications during that time. She faces a primary challenge from her predecessor, former Rep. David Trone; Trone spokesperson Gaby Krevat said in a statement that McClain Delaney was “siphoning off nearly $400,000 in taxpayer funds to try to get herself re-elected — now the 7th most in all of Congress since David entered the race.”

McClain Delaney campaign manager Nick London dismissed the accusation as the “height of hypocrisy.”

“Communicating in a timely, effective, and empathetic manner is part of her and her office’s job, particularly during such uncertain and turbulent times,” London added.