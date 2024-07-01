US Supreme Court deals fresh blow to federal agencies’ power with truck stop ruling

Decision marks another win for the conservative legal movement

Sources: Semafor , CNN

The decision in Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors notches yet another win for the conservative legal movement, which largely believes that federal agencies have used their power too broadly and need to be reined in. The Court’s conservative majority has repeatedly curtailed the powers of federal agencies this term, most notably in its decision to strike down a 40-year-old precedent known as the Chevron doctrine, which gave agencies discretion to interpret statutes when federal legislation was ambiguous. Corner Post puts federal agencies’ power in further jeopardy because “even understandings of agency authority that are a half-century old can now be challenged on the ground that some recent agency action, however minor, has injured a plaintiff,” CNN Supreme Court analyst Steve Vladeck said.