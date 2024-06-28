US Supreme Court strikes down historic Chevron ruling, gutting federal agencies’ power

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down a 40-year-old precedent known as the ‘Chevron doctrine’ that empowered agencies to interpret ambiguous laws.

The decision could lead to future challenges to a slew of agency rules on different issues, from emissions to wildlife conservation.

The 6-3 ruling means that judges will be responsible for giving the final interpretation of legislation, though Chevron-based precedent will remain valid.

The 1984 Chevron deference, named for the court’s 1984 decision in Chevron U.S.A. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, gave federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency discretion to interpret statutes when Congressional legislation was ambiguous. Supporters of the doctrine said it gave the government the ability to consult non-political — and often scientific — experts on subject matter to properly implement legislation.

This is a breaking news story.