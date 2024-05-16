Supreme Court upholds US consumer watchdog’s funding, rejects Conservative challenge

The US Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the way the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is financed. If the court had gone the other way, then the watchdog agency, which Congress created in response to the 2008 financial crisis, would have been severely hampered in its work and all of its decisions would have come into question.

The Supreme Court justices voted 7-2 in favor of the consumer watchdog, with Justice Clarence Thomas writing the majority opinion.

The consumer protection watchdog had drawn ire from conservative groups due to its funding, which comes through a mechanism outside of Congress’ annual appropriations process.

The court’s decision reverses a previous decision by the conservative 5th Circuit appellate court, which posited the funding structure Congress had used to ensure the agency’s independence was unconstitutional.

The case is one of several before the court this term that challenge the power of federal agencies. If the Supreme Court had agreed with the lower court, it would have had broad implications for the funding of all regulatory agencies, including the Federal Reserve Board, Social Security, as well as payments to the national debt.