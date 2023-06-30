The 26-year-old CEO who became Washington's AI whisperer

While OpenAI’s Sam Altman has been dominating the spotlight, another artificial intelligence CEO is increasingly influencing how the industry is perceived by Washington regulators.

Alexandr Wang, the 26-year-old chief executive of the billion-dollar company Scale AI, which manages an army of human AI trainers, was a familiar D.C. face long before the craze over ChatGPT began, securing lucrative government contracts and winning over members of Congress.

Wang, who dropped out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to found Scale in 2016, has taken particular interest in speaking to lawmakers about his hawkish views on China, which he says is the greatest geopolitical competitor to the United States.

“China has stated that it will dominate AI in both the public and private sectors by 2030 and is throwing the resources behind the goal to make that happen,” Wang warned at Scale’s inaugural tech summit in the capital earlier this month.

What really makes him stand out in the California-centric tech industry, however, are his deep connections in Washington. “Alex and I are actually friends, not like fake D.C. friends, like real friends — we hang out,” Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said during the summit. “We've known each other for three years now.”

In recent months, the CEO has twice briefed the new Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that Gallagher chairs. “I found him to be very insightful, and at the same time personable, and just energetic about the issues of AI,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi D-Ill., the senior Democrat on the committee who met Wang during a recent trip to California.

Other lawmakers had similarly complimentary things to say about Wang, whose company spent over $1 million on federal lobbying last year, according to public disclosures. “He strikes me as a man on a mission — fiercely patriotic and fiercely determined to ensure the U.S. achieves AI dominance,” Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., told Semafor.

A spokesperson for Scale declined to make Wang available for an interview. Vijay Karunamurthy, the company’s field chief technology officer, told Semafor that Scale has been engaging with the U.S. government about AI for years, unlike firms who only woke up to the technology recently.

He said Wang has coined a term for them: “AI tourists.”