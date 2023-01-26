ChatGPT creator Sam Altman visits Washington to meet lawmakers

Sam Altman, creator of ChatGPT and CEO of OpenAI, is making the rounds in D.C. this week, aiming to demystify the artificial intelligence tool that has captivated the world.

In meetings, Altman has sought to head off misconceptions about ChatGPT by explaining to lawmakers its uses and limitations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The service, an advanced chat bot powered by cutting edge AI, is so capable that its responses are indistinguishable from human writing.

The tool’s powerful capabilities have sparked conversations about how the technology could affect academic learning, disrupt entire industries and potentially be misused.

OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, has a partnership with Microsoft, which has agreed to invest around $10 billion into OpenAI, Semafor first reported.

In the meetings, Altman told policymakers that OpenAI is on the path to creating “artificial general intelligence,” a term used to describe an artificial intelligence that can think and understand on the level of the human brain.

— Gina Chon contributed to this report