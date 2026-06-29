Supreme Court says Trump can’t fire Fed governor — for now

The US Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Monday that President Donald Trump cannot fire Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook while she contests his administration’s unproven allegations of mortgage fraud, dealing a crucial blow to his pressure campaign of the central bank.

However, in a separate 6-3 ruling, the justices simultaneously made it easier for Trump to fire members of other independent agencies by overturning a decades-old legal precedent known as Humphrey’s Executor that required cause for these dismissals.

In the Cook ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts along with Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson argued for the majority that Congress alone can determine whether the Fed should be treated like other independent agencies. The justices took a first step toward establishing why the Fed was different last spring.

“As the Government concedes, Congress limited the President’s power to remove Governors for good reason” to protect Fed independence, Roberts wrote on behalf of the majority. “Any change in that scheme must come from Congress, not the courts. That is why we cannot accept the Government’s contentions in this case.”