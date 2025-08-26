Fed firing tests Republicans’ independence from Trump

President Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is an assault on the bank’s independence. It’s also an attack on what remains of congressional Republicans’ independence from him.

The president made clear Tuesday that his attempt to fire the Fed governor is part of a push to build a Trump-friendly majority on the central bank’s board — driving down the dollar and sending Treasury yields higher in a sign of ongoing investor uneasiness.

Cook plans to file a lawsuit challenging the firing, which stems from unproven allegations that she committed mortgage fraud. Trump said on Tuesday he’s prepared for a legal fight and already has a list of “very good people” to replace Cook, though he didn’t provide specific names.

If Trump can force Cook out, he’d have another Fed seat to fill with a monetary policymaker who’s more open to his push for aggressive interest rate cuts. Even before then, Republican senators will get a chance to air their disapproval of Trump’s hit to the central bank’s independence when they take up his nominee to replace departing Fed Governor Adriana Kugler.

It’s not clear whether some GOP lawmakers are prepared to stand up to the president, even in defense of the Fed’s ability to govern itself when it comes to monetary policy. Most Republicans were reluctant to weigh in Tuesday on the attempted Cook ouster, with only a few backing the move.

“It’s breaking new ground. But I don’t know whether the law allows it or not. I haven’t studied that law yet,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said at the Capitol.

Trump, during a lengthy Tuesday Cabinet meeting, disputed the notion that he’s weaponizing the government to look into officials he dislikes before predicting that “we’ll have a majority very shortly” on the Fed.

“Once we have a majority, housing is going to swing, and it’s going to be great,” Trump added.

A single member of the Senate Banking Committee, which must approve Trump’s Fed picks, could thwart either Trump’s nominee to replace Kugler or his eventual pick to replace Cook, should the firing survive a court challenge. Several Republicans on the committee previously demonstrated a notable openness to defending the Fed as the president seeks to constrain its independence.

They include Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who warned Trump against firing Chair Jerome Powell over the Fed’s renovation, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who said that “terminating Chairman Powell risks a protracted legal battle with potential economic consequences.”

Tillis is retiring and has indicated he may be an unpredictable vote over his last year in office; his office declined comment on Tuesday as Republicans waited for more information about Cook’s firing.

Yet before senators hold any confirmation hearings, they’ll contend with Cook’s continued presence on the Fed as she battles the firing in court. A spokesman for the central bank signaled in a lengthy statement on Tuesday that it would “abide by any court decision” on her employment but proceed under the status quo until then.

“One test is what they say about her removal in this situation … [because Trump] will only go as far as congressional Republicans let him go,” said Graham Steele, a former Treasury Department official and past regional Fed staff member.