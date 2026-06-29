Exclusive / SpaceX, US government discuss stock donation for Trump Accounts

The Trump administration has spoken with SpaceX about donating stock to the children’s savings accounts known as Trump Accounts that are expected to launch next week, a person familiar with the matter said.

Any donation would cement the ongoing reconciliation between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump following the implosion of their relationship last year. The billionaire was an early ally and donor to the president, but left acrimoniously after a four-month stint as a special government employee running the contentious budget-slashing effort known as DOGE.

It’s unclear whether Musk has agreed to contribute any SpaceX stock to Trump Accounts, which officials are expected to bring online as soon as next Monday, or how a contribution might be structured. The Treasury Department has partnered with Bank of New York Mellon and Robinhood on the rollout, in progress since Congress passed the GOP legislation that established them last summer.

Spokespeople for SpaceX, the White House and the Treasury Department, which oversees the Trump Accounts, did not comment.