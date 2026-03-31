Bessent’s back on the campaign trail

Republicans have an unlikely asset on the campaign trail in Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The department chief visited New York’s Long Island Monday to tout newly enacted tax deductions and kids’ savings accounts across two of the country’s most competitive congressional districts, speaking with business owners and others in Nassau County where House Republicans’ campaign arm is targeting current Democratic Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen.

If congressional Republicans hadn’t passed the party’s megabill, “we would have had the biggest tax hike in history,” Bessent told one attendee who asked for his biggest accomplishment so far.

He added that the savings accounts, known as Trump Accounts, “may end up being [Trump’s] great legacy” because they will “make the system work for everybody.”

Bessent, who made a similar trip to Texas ahead of the Senate primary, is eyeing additional visits in the run-up to the midterm elections.