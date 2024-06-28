Democrats can only hope to replace Biden if he decides to step down

Replacement ‘almost impossible,’ unless Biden decides to step aside

Sources: Semafor , NBC NEWS , CBC

Talk of swapping Biden out at the August convention have been swirling for years among those who worried about his advancing age. But in the immediate aftermath of the debate, many top Democrats “cautioned that this couldn’t happen, and couldn’t be allowed to,” wrote Semafor’s David Weigel. Party rules make it “almost impossible” to replace nominees without their consent, NBC News noted, and it would mean throwing out primary results, where Biden won 99% of the party’s delegates. The Republican Party could also sue to stop the replacement, Canada’s CBC reported. The only viable way to initiate a replacement would be if Biden voluntarily stepped aside before the convention. Ultimately, “an anti-Biden coup” is “possible, if highly unlikely,” NBC News added.