Utility-scale battery storage in the US has grown 15-fold in five years, but President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill could stymie production.

Battery installation has long lagged renewable energy generation capacity, but that has changed, OilPrice.com reported, thanks to a 40% decline in battery prices since 2022. Analysts said Trump’s cuts would leave battery production 75% lower than it would have been by 2030, and one of the country’s biggest rooftop solar installers said it would be devastated by the removal of a key tax credit.

The US also withdrew from the Paris climate agreement in January, and the president of the COP30 climate summit told Semafor that Washington’s changed attitude would force attendees to “rethink many things.”