Climate negotiators meeting at this year’s COP30 in Brazil must “rethink many things” as a result of the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, the summit’s president told Semafor in an interview.

André Corrêa do Lago, a veteran diplomat and economist, acknowledged that “the presidents of previous COPs think that the context in which they did their COPs was as complicated as this one, so I have to be modest about the complications.”

“But the truth is that the fact that the US is leaving an agreement that was designed for the US to join is obviously something that obliged us to rethink many things.”

His remarks come amid growing doubts among climate officials over whether the November talks will be successful: Increased opposition in the US toward measures to address climate change have already dimmed COP30’s prospects, as has pressure on government budgets elsewhere, especially in Europe where countries are ramping up defense spending. Businesses have also expressed concern over a lack of accommodation and infrastructure in Belém, the summit’s host city.

